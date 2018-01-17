MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who on Wednesday began the shoot of horror-comedy "Stree", was a bag of mixed emotions.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Rajkummar Rao. It is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

1st day of shoot for me on #STREE Wish me luck everyone!!! Excited, nervous & feeling very thankful! @RajkummarRao @amarkaushik — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 17, 2018

This will be the first time Rajkummar and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space together.