NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan never fails to amaze us with anything he does.

Today, the actor told his fans what he does when he is stuck in the traffic.

The ‘Raees’ star took to Twitter and shared a selfie. But, he merely not just clicked the photo but also edited it and that’s what he becomes when stuck in traffic - a photo editor.

Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work... pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's film ‘Zero’, in which he will play the role of a Dwarf.

The title was announced through a teaser which was essentially a throwback to the 80s giving the perfect feel of retro cinema complete with the grand sets and glazing lights.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

The flick is set to be released on December 21.