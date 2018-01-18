MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for his 10th film titled "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". He says working with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee has been amazing.

Arjun on Thursday shared a photograph of himself along with Banerjee and his co-star Parineeti Chopra from the film's set, on Instagram.

"So, I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co-star Parineeti Chopra! We've come a long way... It's been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee and his team who have madness, energy, zest and clarity. Hope you guys like what we come up with on August 3 because 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' hone wale hai," Arjun captioned the image.

The film will see Arjun and Parineeti teaming up for the second time after the 2012 film "Ishaqzaade".

This will be the first time Arjun will be seen playing a Haryanvi police offer. Previously, he was seen essaying a boy from Bihar in "Half Girlfriend".

