NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ was one of the few movies that turned out to be hit at the box-office in 2017 and the actor was also praised for his performance.

Now it looks like the fans may soon be getting a sequel to the movie, thanks to producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

In a Twitter conversation with director Rahul Dholakia, Sidhwani seems to be confirming that the movie will indeed get a sequel.

Dholakia tweeted, “#Raees most Pirated film of 2017. Now how does one react to this? @ritesh_sid, to which, Sidhwani replied, “Look at the brighter side the audience we have for the sequel #RaeesReturns.”

However, we would have to see if Mahira will be a part of it, considering the changing ties with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai's next, 'Zero', wherein he will star opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

In the movie, the 52-year-old actor will be seen playing a double role, one of which will be a dwarf.