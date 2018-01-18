NEW DELHI: Actress Diana Penty, who launched Gigi Hadid's make-up collection in India, has praised the model, saying her achievements and journey is an inspiration for many.

Diana launched Hadid's Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Limited Edition Collection in Mumbai on January 11.

"Gigi needs no introduction. She is a really very strong and successful woman and a huge inspiration to a lot of young women around the world with what all she has achieved at such a young age and now she has come up with her collection," Diana told IANS.

The "Cocktail" actress also said the story behind Hadid coming out with her own collection is interesting.

"It is a very interesting story of how it happened because Gigi felt that she couldn't find the products and the colours that she wanted in one palette under one brand to get one look. So, she felt motivated to come out with a brand that had all the colours that we need to create one look and which is affordable."

On the film front, Diana will be seen in "Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns" and "Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran".