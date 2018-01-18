BHOPAL: Adding a new twist to the ongoing controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period flick Padmavati (now titled Padmaavat), the Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh said on Wednesday that people should even not play the songs of the movie, which has been banned in MP.

The state’s home minister made the statement while talking to news persons in Bhopal two days after the activists of the Karni Sena stormed into a missionary school in Ratlam district of MP and damaged property there over the school students dancing to the beats of the controversial flick’s ‘Ghoomar’ song during the school’s annual function.

Eight activists of the Karni Sena, including seven college students and a youth accused in a case of bootlegging have since been arrested by Ratlam police in the case.

When queried by journalists in Bhopal about the Ratlam incident, the minister said no one will be allowed to take law in their hands. “Already action has been taken against concerned persons by the police in Ratlam. If those persons had any problem with the song at the school, they should have informed the police about it, rather than taking the law in their hands,” the home minister said.

However, in the same vein the minister added “MP sarkar nein Padmavati film par rok lagayee huyee hai, toh logon ko bhi uska gaanaa nahi bajana chaahiye (since the MP government has banned the film in the state, people shouldn’t even play its songs),” the minister maintained.

When questioned by the scribes about why people should not play the songs of the movie, when none of the songs are banned, the minister smilingly added “par gaanaa toh film ka hi hissa hai (the songs are part of the film only).”

On January 15, Karni Sena activists, on coming to know about students dancing on Ghoomar song at St Paul Convent School in Jaora town of Ratlam district, had stormed into the school and broke chairs and the music system there. A student has suffered slight injuries in the violence inside the school by the Karni Sena activists, mostly comprising college students.

Acting against the wrongdoers later, the Ratlam police had arrested 8 Karni Sena activists in the matter.

In November 2017, buckling under pressure of the powerful Kshatriya community, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced banning the flick Padmavati. He had also announced building a memorial of the famous queen of Chittorgarh in MP, besides including a chapter on her in school text books of the state. The CM has also announced instituting Rashtramata Padmavati Award for brave-heart women in the state.

In November 2017, the district education officer (DEO) of Dewas district in MP had issued circular, asking schools not to play the Ghoomar song, to ensure that sentiments of Hindus were not hurt by it. The circular, however, was withdrawn and a show cause notice served to the DEO later.

Two months later on January 12, 2018, the MP CM had hinted towards going on with the ban on the movie, even when it has been cleared by the Censor Board for January 25 release with changed title Padmaavat along with other modifications.

Other BJP ruled states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have already announced banning even the film despite changes, while Himachal Pradesh, also ruled by the saffron party too has hinted banning the film.

