MUMBAI: Her proximity to Salman Khan often creates headlines about their impending marriage plans but Iulia Vantur says the relationship between two people is not made in the newspapers.

Khan and the Romanian beauty have long been speculated to be in a relationship but both have chosen to stay mum.

To a question of whether marriage reports with Khan get annoying, she says "of course".

"You have to focus on your real life and not what is written in the newspapers because you know very well most of them are rumours and not true. I want to make my life positive and not let the negativity seep in," Vantur says in an interview with PTI.

The 37-year-old TV host-singer, however, says rumours don't affect her equation with Khan.

"Why should a title in a newspaper change someone's equation? The relationship between two people is based on trust, love and understanding. I don't think some titles can affect any relationship. The relationship between two people is not made in a newspaper, it's made in real life," she says.

What bothers her more is that the link-up rumours affect her parents back home.

Vantur also rubbishes stories of her not sharing a warm equation with Khan's co-star Katrina Kaif.

"We (Katrina and I) spoke so many times. I think she has done a fabulous job in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the stunts and everything. She's done an amazing work. We have nothing to (fight about)... She's a lovely girl," she says.

Vantur is now looking forward to how the audiences respond to her latest single, "Harjai", which marks the debut of actor-host Maniesh Paul as a singer.

