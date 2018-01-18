JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government today said it would study the Supreme Court’s order staying the ban on the release of controversial film 'Padmaavat' and then only a "decision on revision can be taken".

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said he would study the apex court order and talk to the law department and legal experts.

"We respect the Supreme Court’s decision," he said.

READ HERE | SC lifts ban on 'Padmaavat' imposed by four BJP ruling states

Law Minister Rajendra Rathore said his department would "study the court order and then only a decision on revision can be taken".

On a question on law and order, Kataria said, “The government will do everything to maintain law and order in the state." The Karni Sena, the fringe group that led protests against the film, asserted it would not allow 'Padmaavat' to be screened.

Its president Mahipal Singh Makrana said the Rajputs would hit the streets against it.

"There will be ‘janta curfew’. Cinema hall owners are supporting us. The government, court, CBFC and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be responsible if there is any law and order problem," Makrana said.

In Chittorgarh, members of the community expressed shock over the Supreme Court order.

Narpat Singh, the treasurer of Jauhar Smriti Sansthan, said the court’s order had hurt their sentiments and the protest against the film was "intensifying day by day".

President of Jauhar Shatrani Manch, a group representing Rajput women in Chittorgarh, Manjushri Shaktawat said they will take out a rally on January 21 and take an oath for performing Jauhar (self-immolation) on January 24.