NEW DELHI: Actress Sunny Leone's wax figure will be placed at the Madame Tussauds musuem here.

It will be displayed alongside statues of other leading celebrities in a yet to be announced theme, read a statement.

A team of expert artists flew in from London to meet Sunny for the sitting in Mumbai, where they took over 200 specific measurements and images were taken to create an authentic figure.

"I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see 'me' at the attraction and can't wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year," said Sunny.

Pointing out that the actress has a "massive fan base", Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said: "Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies."

The other wax figures at the venue include those of Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Will Smith, David Beckham, Kim Kardasian, Justin Bieber, Beyonce Knowles, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Sharma, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ranbir Kapoor.

