JAIPUR: Shri Rajput Karni Sena has vented out anger against Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and said he will ‘not be allowed to enter Rajasthan.’

Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh also said Joshi has misguided the Supreme Court, who has ordered to stay the ban on the release of controversial film 'Padmavaat' in the four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

“We have not received SC’s decision as yet but as soon as we get it, we will go to the President. The court does not give a hearing date before six months, I wonder how Joshi got the date within 12 hours. I am sure he has misled the court,” added Singh.

The top court, on Thursday, stayed notifications issued by the four states to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus.

In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the CBFC.