NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has portrayed a lover boy in films like "2 States", "Half Girlfriend", "Tevar" and "Ki & Ka", says he likes driving cars, but long drives are not his idea of romance.

Arjun, 32, who was here to unveil the Audi Q5 on Thursday, said he is a fan of luxury cars and prefers SUVs over sedans.

Asked if a long drive is his idea of romance, Arjun told IANS: "No, because I think too much and if she's driving then how do I romance her? So it kind of negates. Also, specially not in Mumbai's traffic."

A lot of Bollywood celebrities fancy bikes. What about him?

"I am a car person. I was never allowed to ride a bike. I learnt how to ride a bike only because I am an actor. It was in 'Ishaqzaade' that I had to learn a Yezdi of all the bikes in the world," he added.

On the film front, he has just wrapped "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". He will start shooting "Namastey England" from next month.

