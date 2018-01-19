Pradeep Varma, who marked his directorial debut with Urvi, has now come up with a short film in Hindi, which he has titled it as Marasim, (abandoned relatioship) The director sharing an official poster, credits Raghav for a beautiful photograph, and also says,

"The grace and expression of the hand created by our designer brings the actual story out." Produced by Sharath Bharadwaj, the 33-minute short film, is all set to be released at various festivals. "I wanted to make an anthology, but later I came up with this one," says Pradeep, which will be screened at festival circuits. With cast consisting of mostly Mumbai-based actors, as for the story, Marasim, he explains. "They say, even when you loose everything, family remains.

The protagonist in the film had to wait for 28 years to know who brought him into this world. And when he finally did, his whole world turned upside down. Did it end his agony? Was it a blessing in disguise??. Or was it just another twist in the bigger scheme of things by him (Karma) whose family all of us are! is what I have based this short film."

Meanwhile, Pradeep is planning his next Kannada project, which details he would want to share once everything falls in place. "I am in scripting stage, and then will look out the right cast, before making announcement," he says.