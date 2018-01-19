MUMBAI: Homi Adajania last directed a film more than three years ago but the filmmaker plans to start shooting for his next soon and it would be on the lines of his successful comedy "Being Cyrus".

"Being Cyrus", starring Saif Ali Khan, released in 2006 and was Homi's directorial debut. It was the story of a dysfunctional Parsi family.

"I'm working on a mind-bending concept, which is closer to my 'Being Cyrus' space, but on steroids! It's an interesting concept that is unique to India. If it works out the way I want it, I'll start that mid next year. If it doesn't, then I have a very funny option that I'm excited about as well," Homi told PTI.

There were reports that the director had written a story about women in a family running a cocaine cartel. When asked about the progress on the project, Homi revealed that he wrote it as a web series but it was now being adapted for the big screen.

"'Saas Bahu aur Cocaine' is a story I had written as a web series and currently that is being adapted into a screenplay by my friend and co-writer Kersi Khambatta," he said.

But much before he starts work on any of his film projects, Homi will be seen as a mentor on MTV's reality show "Fame-istan", which is a platform to groom aspiring filmmakers.

When asked what got him interested in the show, which will also mark his debut on the small screen, the director said he believes it is important to steer budding filmmakers in the right direction so that their talent finds a focus.

"If you just pick up your phone and shoot a story you want to tell, you'll realize that it isn't as easy as you thought. You will struggle to visually communicate what was in your head or on paper," he said.

"The idea with a platform like this is to steer aspiring filmmakers in the right direction, letting them make their own mistakes along the way, but ensuring that they don't fall totally flat on their faces," he said.

The show, which airs today, aims to give a platform to four aspiring filmmakers to make a short film while being mentored by people such as Mohit Suri and Radhika Apte.