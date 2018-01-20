MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Dhadak", starring Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, will be releasing on July 20.

Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film "Sairat", through his banner Dharma Productions. He announced the release date on Saturday on Twitter.

"Six months to 'Dhadak', releasing July 20, 2018. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and presenting Jhanvi and Ishaan. Dharma Movies, Zee Studios, Apoorva Mehta," he posted.

While "Dhadak" will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie "Beyond The Clouds".

The original film "Sairat" starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and was produced and directed by Nagraj Manjule.