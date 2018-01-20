NEW DELHI: The official list of nominations for the 63rd Filmfare awards are out. Tumhari Sulu and Hindi Medium have bagged 13 Filmfare award nominations collectively.

Both of these movies have been produced by T-Series.

Tumhari Sulu is a story revolving around a competent woman, essayed by Vidya Balan, who comes across an opportunity to become an RJ for an unconventional show and grabs it with both hands, unapologetically.

The movie was jointly produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series Films.

It got nominated in eight categories - Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Vidya Balan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Manav Kaul, Best Lyrics - Santanu Ghatak-Rafu, Best Playback Singer (Female) - Ronkini Gupta – Rafu, Best Sound Design - Subhash Sahoo, Best choreography - Vijay Ganguly (Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani), Best Original Story - Suresh Triveni, and Best Dialogue - Suresh Triveni &Vijay Maurya.

Hindi Medium, a joint production of T-Series and Maddock Films, is about parents who do anything to get their children admitted to the best of schools.

It garnered five notable nominations which included Best Film, Best Director - Saket Chaudhary, Best Actor (Male) –Irrfan Khan, Best Actor (Female) - Saba Qamar, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Deepak Dobriyal.