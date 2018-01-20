NEW DELHI: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who is debuting in the web series space with "Haq Se", says his decisions or choices are not governed by the popular perception about him.

Rajeev is a popular face who has worked in televisions shows and films. Why did he take up a digital show?

"Well, my decisions or choices are not governed by the popular perception about me. I take my own calls and go by my instincts and actually gone through by my instincts all through my career," Rajeev told IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

The actor says the response from the audience does not change his way of thinking.

"So, if I am popular in a certain medium and doing certain things and if I am getting a certain kind of reaction from the audience, I would not change the course of my thinking. I want to think independently about each project and not get influenced about the what the world thinks about me," he added.

ALT Balaji's upcoming digital show "Haq Se" also features actress Surveen Chawla. The series revolves around four blood-bound sisters with four passionate dreams, all yearning for one thing: fulfilment.

It is a modern-day story of dreams, desires, love, war and the eternal pursuit of happiness, set against the beauty and unsettling unrest of Kashmir.