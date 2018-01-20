Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ has launched two dialogue promos prior to it's release on 25th January. A 30-seconds long promo features the first meeting between Deepika Padukone (Rani Padmavati) and Shahid Kapoor (Maharawal Ratan Singh). The sequence revolves around their meeting, love and marriage. It also presents Deepika's character as a fierce and honourable Rajput woman.

Whereas the other promo serves as an introduction to Ranveer Singh’s character of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, focusing on the Delhi ruler's cruel side.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on December 1, 2017, but continuous protests and CBFC fiasco forced the makers to shift the date.

Despite the changes, several states including Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had banned its screening, following which its producers appealed to the Supreme Court. But the Supreme Court on Thursday interfered in the issue and asked the state governments to ensure that the film is released and that law and order is maintained.

However, the Multiplex owners of Gujarat has decided not to screen Padmaavat after a series of protests by Rajput organisations, Karni Sena and Mahakaal Sena.

In order to avoid a box office clash with Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar has postponed the release date of his much-awaited film "Padman" to February 9.