MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says his next movie "Daas Dev", like the original "Devdas", is about intoxication, but of power, not alcohol.

Mishra, along with the film's cast, was at a poster photo shoot of the film here on Saturday.

Asked how his film is different or similar to the original "Devdas", Mishra said: "'Devdas' was about intoxication and 'Daas Dev' is about intoxication too. But here, that intoxication means something different. I think power is the only addiction in the world which is legal but more lethal which takes lives of many people.

"So, if audience are coming in the theatres with the expectations of watching the same and earlier versions of 'Devdas', they shouldn't expect that."

Giving some more details about the story, Mishra said: "'Daas Dev' is a reverse journey of 'Devdas', where 'Dev' becomes 'Daas' (a slave), a slave of his habits and greed and in the end he is of no use. He dies in front of Paro's door. But in today's time, what is meaning of that love which is of no use, that is what 'Daas Dev' is all about.

"In our film, we have shown the journey from 'Daas' to 'Dev'. It's about how he finds aim of his life and how he struggles with difficulties."

"Daas Dev" is connected with political happenings in the country.

On the casting process of "Daas Dev", Mishra said: "In the writing process you think about some actors and that's how casting of this film has been done. When I asked Richa (Chadha) about the film, she said 'yes' and then I thought of Aditi (Rao Hydari). She also said 'yes' to the film.

"I have worked with Aditi earlier in 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. I think she is a unique and amazing actress who is beautiful, vulnerable and strong.

"When I saw Anurag Kashyap's 'Ugly', I really liked the acting of Rahul (Bhat). For this film, I needed an actor who is not a well-known face but a good actor. He also looks like a heir of some big political family, so that's how I cast him and Saurabh (Shukla) has to be there in my film. He is playing the main antagonist in the film.

"Vineet (Kumar Singh), who is earning rave reviews for his film 'Mukkabaaz', is also in the film."

Presented by Saptrishi Cinevision, the film is slated to release on March 2.