ST.GALLEN: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for movies like "Bandit Queen", "Mr India" and "Masoom", is directing his first directorial and says it is like a new challenge and adventure.

Kapur on Sunday tweeted a series of photographs and captioned it: "My first snow outside my window in St. Gallen, Switzerland. My first experience at directing a musical on stage. A new challenge. A new adventure."

It is reported that his first stage play is about conquering the highest peak of the Alps in Switzerland and is called "The Matterhorn" authored by Michael Kunze.

Kapur gained international recognition with the 1994 film "Bandit Queen", based on Mala Sen's biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The film was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

His historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth -- "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and two Academy Awards.