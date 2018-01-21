LUCKNOW: Ahead of the release of the controversial film, ‘Padmaavat’, Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday assured public that law and order situation would not be affected in the state when the epic drama would be screened in theatres on January 25.

"Supreme Court's decision will be compiled both in letter and spirit. We will ensure the law and order situation is not affected adversely at any cost," Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Police Anand Kumar told ANI.

The senior official further asserted that they were even ready to discuss the issue with groups opposing the film's release.

"If required we will hold talks with the groups which are opposing the release of the film," added Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court stayed notifications issued by four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat - to ban the release of the film 'Padmaavat'.

In its interim order, the court said all states were constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film ran into trouble ever since its inception two years ago, as members of several Rajput factions have accused the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is all set to release on January 25.