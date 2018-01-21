Working with Prabhas in 'Saaho' is great opportunity: Shraddha Kapoor
MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was present at the inauguration of "The Wedding Junction Show" here on Saturday, said working with actor Prabhas in "Saaho" has been a great opportunity for her.
After "Haseena Parkar" in 2017 Shraddha's upcoming projects is bilingual film "Saaho" with Prabhas and newly announced Hindi release "Stree".
Talking about "Saaho", Shraddha said: "I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It's the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. It will also be dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for me."
Shraddha and Rajkumar Rao-starrer "Stree" is currently on floors, and the actress is very excited for the same. "This is the first time, I will be part of a horror-comedy film, and that makes it even more exciting."