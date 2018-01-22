KURUKSHETRA: A group of Miscreants vandalised a mall in Kurukshetra, Haryana, over the weekend ahead of the anticipated release of the movie ‘Padmaavat’.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of people opened fire first and then attacked the mall with hammers and swords.

Kurukshetra Police said some of the miscreants have been identified and further investigation is being undertaken.

“We suspect that this act was against the release of Padmaavat. Around 20-22 people suddenly entered the mall at 6.48 p.m., vandalised it and escaped from here without saying a word. We have identified a few of them,” said a Haryana Police officer.

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

Padmaavat will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.