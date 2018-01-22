One of the pictures from the location of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic which went viral. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The shoot of the highly-anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been wrapped up.

Rajkumar Hirani along with the cast and crew had a ball on the last day of the shoot as they were seen donning unique t-shirts that read '#Duttstheway'.

The makers took to Twitter to share a video, wherein Ranbir Kapoor and the team gave a unique shout-out to the film - “Dutt's the way, aha aha, I like it, aha aha”.

The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ star, who is all set to play Dutt's character in the movie, popped the champagne, whereas Sonam Kapoor took to her social media accounts and shared some photos from the last day of the shoot.

The biopic has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, generating huge anticipation amongst the masses.

The initial looks of Ranbir striking an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay have got everyone all the more excited.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal amongst others, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks of the year.

Presented by Fox Star, the untitled Dutt biopic is slated to release on June 29.