NEW DELHI: She is young, vivacious and she likes to experiment with different looks. Actress Alia Bhatt says that it's fun to don traditional outfits at weddings and she enjoys playing with colours.

Alia, who attended her best friend's wedding in Jodhpur, said: "It's fun getting ready for weddings in traditional attire and make-up which suits the occasion. I like to experiment with different looks- I love to play with colour and experiment either with a bold lip or a smoky eye."

However for her the toughest part is removing make-up.

"Earlier, removing my make-up after any event was tedious. I feel a lot of young girls face that conflict and therefore don't enjoy wearing make-up as much as they should," she said.

However she has a solution.

To flaunt in that picture-perfect skin glow at weddings, Alia shares her skin care secrets for all the winter brides:

* Do not forget to hydrate and moisturize: Hydration is the best way to make your skin look fresh and healthy. Hence, to add that perfect charm to your skin, staying hydrated is crucial. I drink at least 7-8 glasses of water everyday as it helps me to get rid of unwanted toxins, keeping my skin hydrated, clean and free from toxins. Also, using a light gel or cream based moisturizer gives it an instant moisture boost, making my skin look fresh and glowing.

* Healthy food is a must: To get that healthy skin glow, one should avoid eating junk and oily food. Instead, replace it with fresh fruits, leafy vegetables and try to stick to home-cooked food. Eating healthy food that includes good fats should be an important part of your skin care regime.

* Beauty sleep is necessary: Not getting adequate sleep can also play a significant role in making your skin look dull, gloomy and tired with dark circles. Give your body enough time to relax by sleeping for at least 7-8 hours every day. This helps rejuvenate your body and mind, making your skin look healthy and radiant.

