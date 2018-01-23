NEW DELHI: The wait is finally over. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has started filming for his upcoming and highly-anticipated movie ‘Super 30’.

The 44-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter.

Seeking blessings of goddess Saraswati for his film, the ‘Kaabil’ star wrote, “On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of 'Super 30' where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort”.

Hrithik will essay the role of Anand Kumar, a math genius who mentors 30 meritorious and talented candidates from economically backward sections each year for the entrance examination of Indian Institute of Technology.

The film is slated for release in November.

The star will also be seen in ‘Krrish 4,’ which was announced by Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik's birthday (January 10).