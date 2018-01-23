UTTAR PRADESH: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said on Tuesday that they respected the Supreme Court’s verdict on the release of the controversial film, ‘Padmaavat’.

“We will take appropriate action at the appropriate time depending on the strategy, situation. We will certainly respect the decision of Supreme Court,” said the newly appointed DG during a press conference here.

After legal hassles and opposition from fringe groups, especially Rajput Karni Sena, demanding a ban on the film, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is finally set to release on January 25 after the apex court had recently allowed a nationwide release of the movie and asked the states to provide protection to the entire crew of the movie