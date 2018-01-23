MUMBAI: Filmmaker Onir, who has dabbled with the romance genre in his new film "Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz", says he chose his all-time favourite track "Pehla nasha" to feature in it.

Saregama's Yoodlee films' "Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz" is a modern-day love story in the age of social media, of two characters -- RJ Alfaaz, played by debutant actor Zain Khan Durrani and meme artist Archana, played by Geetanjali Thapa.

In the film's trailer, Onir has used the original composition of "Pehla nasha" from "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar".

Onir, who got the rights from Mansoor Khan to use not just the song but also a video clip from the movie, said in a statement: "'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' is the first time I am doing a fully romantic film and when I think of romance I think of the time in college when 'Pehla nasha' was my all-time favourite song.

"My leading man is an RJ who plays romantic songs, so this song fits right for me in this film. I wanted the original song as a homage to 'Pehla nasha'. I feel extremely fortunate to have this song in my film. I have also used a short clip from the original film for which I am lucky that Mansoor sahab gave us the rights to use it."

The film is scheduled for a release this Valentine's Day weekend on February 16.