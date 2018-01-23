Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in a still from the movie

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, awaiting the release of "Pad Man", believes good causes must be supported irrespective of one's political aspirations.

The actor made the comment on Twitter when a user pointed out how Akshay was making his "political associations and aspirations so obvious" with "Pad Man", which revolves around the topic of menstrual hygiene.

"A good cause like menstrual hygiene needs to be supported regardless of the political association or aspiration," tweeted Akshay, who highlighted the need of eradication of open defecation in his film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Directed by R. Balki, "Pad Man" is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost machine to make sanitary napkins.

"Padman" stars Akshay as Murugunathan, while Radhika Apte plays his wife. Actor Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in a special role in the movie which will hit the screens on February 9.