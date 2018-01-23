MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, after being reprimanded by actor-producer Neetu Chandra, has apologized for his comment on Bhojpuri and said he didn't mean any disrespect to the language.

"I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologize and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way," Sidharth tweeted.

Sidharth was promoting his upcoming film "Aiyaary" on a reality TV show where he was given a task of repeating dialogues from superstar Salman Khan's film "Tiger Zinda Hai" in Bhojpuri. However, the actor ended up saying the language gives a "latrine kind" of feeling.

Actress Neetu Chandra took to Twitter to slam Sidharth.

Neetu wrote: "So disappointed. Sidharth Malhotra, someone who is so fortunate to work with best, who despite being an outsider has made a name for himself, for you to use your words so loosely to disrespect Bhojpuri on national television. Shocked! How on earth does speaking Bhojpuri gives you a latrine feeling. Shame on you."

"Aiyaary" is releasing on February 9.