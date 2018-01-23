NEW DELHI: After ruling box-office with ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’, actor Varun Dhawan is all set to continue his golden run with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’.

The actor is going all out in expressing his excitement for his upcoming film and his social media accounts are proof of that.

Earlier today, the actor took to Twitter to post a calendar comprising on-location photos of the film.

He wrote, “This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril #octoberinapril.”

Set to a breezy background score, the video gives us glimpses of lush-green mountains of Himachal Pradesh and Sircar's favourite bylanes of Delhi, as we hear Varun Dhawan’s voice announcing – “this year October is coming in April”.

In the clip, we also see few pictures of Banita and a couple of pictures featuring both Varun and Banita.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 13.