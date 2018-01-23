MUMBAI: Bollywood actor R. Madhavan on Tuesday revealed that the upcoming psychological thriller web series ‘Breathe’, where a father is willing to go to any length to save his child from a possibly cruel end will keep people ‘intrigued’ till the end.

The 47-year-old actor, who essays the role of the father, Danny Mascarenhas, told ANI, “The situation which I am in the series is very dreadful and no parent should ever face a situation like this. The series will keep you intrigued and, I think, the eighth and ninth episode will be equivalent to world’s top web series or maybe better than them”.

Talking about organ donation, the ‘Saala Khadoos’ star said, “There are a lot many misconceptions in our society about organ donation, but without any hesitation we expressed this issue, we never tried to teach people any lesson because it may be irritating for many.”

Amit Sadh, who plays the role of a cop Kabir Sawant in the series, said that even after disturbed life, he performs his duty with complete honesty.

The trailer, which was released on January 17, showed Madhavan as the father who is willing to turn into a ‘monster’ to save the life of his little son.

The opening shot of the trailer sees a submerged Madhavan (aka Danny) in a bathtub, while his voiceover claims that there is no rule to saving a loved one’s life.

The second part of the trailer sees Amit’s character Kabir in action. Kabir is trying to track down pieces of deaths which finally lead him to Danny.

The web series has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma.

The series also stars Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles.

WATCH TRAILER: