NASHIK: Police today detained around 20 activists of the Karni Sena for protesting against controversial film "Padmaavat", which is scheduled for release tomorrow.

A leader of the Rajput organisation had earlier threatened that the activists would take a 'jal samadhi'

(drown themselves) in the Gangapur dam, located around 10 kms from the district headquarters.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been facing protests by the Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in it.

As the protesters gathered today near the Gangapur dam, they were detained, Nashik taluka police station inspector Babasaheb Thombe said.

A leader of the Karni Sena had yesterday said here that they will strongly protest the film's release.

He had also threatened that the activists would take 'jal samadhi' in the Gangapur dam and if the police arrests them, they will not seek bail.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th Century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The Supreme Court had last week paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat", by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.