NEW DELHI: After facing a lot of controversies and death threats, the makers of magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ have finally screened the movie to a group of journalists in the national capital.

While everyone was in praises for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's acting, they felt that the modifications recommended by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made an adverse effect on the storyline of the movie.

When asked if modifications play a spoil-sport in the storytelling, one journalist told ANI, “The modifications have ruined the story-telling of the movie. I would have given four stars to the movie if it would have been shown to us without any modifications.”

Meanwhile, another journalist said that because of these modifications, the film loses many references in the story and the movie lost all its soul because of all the cuts that have been done in the movie.

They also said that all the controversy was not required at all because nothing as such has been shown in the movie, which would affect Rajput community in a wrong way.

“The movie has been made for Rajput community, not against them,” noted one journalist.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmaavat'.

The flick has run into trouble since its inception, as members of several Rajput factions have accused the director of the film of distorting history.