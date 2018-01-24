NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government will ensure safety to theatres running the much-awaited movie "Padmaavat", Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Wednesday.

"We will ensure safety to the theatres and take stern action against those taking law and order into their hands," Siddharth Nath Singh, who is also the government spokesman, told IANS here.

He said the law and order situation in the state has improved since the Bharatiya Janata Party took power last year. "Now there is no more 'jungleraj' and people feel safe," he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which is facing the ire of the Rajput community, is set to release on Thursday. Rajput leaders claims it distorts history.