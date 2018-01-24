LUCKNOW: Incidents of violent protests by the members of different Rajput organisations and Karni Sena against 'Padmaavat' ahead of the film's release took place in state capital Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

In Lucknow, protests tried to vandalise two malls -- Wave and Riverside. The main gates of both the malls were shut by the police, who were already present. Police contingents were deployed at all the prominent cinema halls and malls of the state capital sensing trouble. At some places, Karni Sena members clashed with cops during the protests.

Moreover, there were reports of a Karni Sena member trying to immolate himself but he was taken into custody.

In Shamli district of western UP, members of Rajput organisations laid a seize on Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.

In Meerut, some protestors pelted stones at PVS Mall against the proposed screening of 'Padmaavat'. Around 8-10 masked men indulged in stone pelting at the mall. However, the district police administration claimed that the mall would be provided security at the time of screening of the film.

In Mathura, members of the Rajput community were seen brandishing arms openly and stopped a few trains at Bhuteswar Railway station. They resorted to arson at a few places and disturbed rail traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track.

In Allahabad, the protestors targeted a prominent cinema hall and indulged in stone pelting in Keedganj area.

In Barabanki, members of the Muslim community took to streets to protest against the movie. They burnt the posters of 'Padmaavat' and shouted slogans against the film saying they could not tolerate the 'insult' of Indian women.

On the protests, ADG (Law & Order) Anand Kumar said: “Those who will indulge in violence while protesting against the release of film 'Padmaavat' taking law in their own hands will be dealt with an iron fist.” He said strict action would be taken against those who were involved in vandalising DND toll plaza in Noida and a cinema hall in Kanpur, malls in Lucknow and other places.

The state police, meanwhile, issued a state wide alert over the release of 'Padmaavat' in Uttar Pradesh.