JAIPUR: The Supreme Court's green signal for all-India screening of "Padmaavat" notwithstanding, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday said the Rajput organisation won't allow the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial to be released as it shows the Rajput queen in less than honourable light.

"We are adamant on our stand that this film should be banned. January 25 may come and go but we won't let the film release, come what may," Kalvi said.

He asked people for a self-imposed curfew to boycott the movie that "insults the mother, Rani Padmavati".

Asked about the violence being perpetrated in the name of banning the movie, Kalvi said it was "sad", but held Bhansali responsible for it.