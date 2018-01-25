MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming gangster drama series "Mirzapur".

"It was a very exciting schedule and I am very happy that we have completed the shoot on time. It was fun to work with the team as working with friends becomes exciting," Ali said in a statement.

Amazon Prime's upcoming series also stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. It has been extensively shot on the outskirts of Benaras, Mirzapur and Mumbai.

To be made under the banner of Excel Entertainment, "Mirzapur" will see Ali essay the role of a gangster. He will play a rustic character in this nine-part episodic series.