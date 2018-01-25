LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has started shooting for his 512th film titled "Singh In The Rain" in the picturesque locales of Malibu here.

Anupam on Wednesday tweeted a few photographs from the film's set.

"And a new journey begins. Friends! My 512th film -- 'Singh In The Rain'. Shooting starts in picturesque Malibu, LA. As always, need your love and wishes," he captioned the image.

The upcoming film will be directed by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri. Other details are still under wraps.

Earlier this week, Anupam's "The Big Sick" got nominated at the 90th Academy Awards for the Writing (Original Screenplay) honour for Pakistan-origin Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.