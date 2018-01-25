MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra and Vishal Dadlani strongly criticised the attack by Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists on a school bus carrying children and staff, terming it an act of "terrorism".

In Gurugram, a school bus carrying children and staff was also damaged in stone-pelting, though no one was said to be injured.

Here's how the celebrities reacted:

Farhan Akhtar: Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such.

Prakash Raj: Children of my country shiver with fear and cry.... As Karni Sena attacks a school bus... The elected government looks the other way. The opposition party diplomatically reacts... Aren't you all ashamed to trade our children's safety for your vote bank politics?

Sudhir Mishra: Every act of benevolence or hatred these days is done to please a constituency. I want to know who are the people who support an attack on children.

Vishal Dadlani: Dear Narendra Modiji. Just today, in a BJP-run state, a bus full of school children were attacked by goons. This "discussion" has been on since November. Your governments in four states have been unable to contain a bunch of criminals. Could you please denounce them publicly, at least?

Anubhav Sinha: Dear Indian National Congress, we are as surprised by your quiet as we are about everyone else's. Just so you know. A good opposition should be out there in the streets seeking justice. You are as responsible for this chaos as anyone else.

Raj Kundra: We call ourself progressive India?? Disgusted by this news! I would personally hang the culprits! Saving honour of your past you messing up your present and future and attack a bus full of kids? No real Rajput would do something so terrible! Shame on you!

Shirish Kunder: Whatever little honour was left, has also been lost by attacking a school bus of children.