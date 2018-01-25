MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, due to the controversies, could not actually get time and opportunity for going on a promotional spree.

But Shahid Kapoor, who plays Maha Rawal Ratan Singh, feels this film needs no promotion, rather it’s time for the audience to decide upon it.

“I don’t think we need to promote this film any more. This film should speak for itself. I think we have done everything we need to do. Now it’s time for people to decide what they feel,” he said, while addressing the media at the HT Most Stylish Awards on Wednesday.

“We have not really promoted this film. It was the toughest thing. I thought it will be a relaxing thing. Generally the extreme nervousness of a film, before its release, passes by on a promotional spree. But this time, it was a long wait,” the 36-year-old actor added.

Further talking about his character, Shahid said that portraying such a role was a challenge for him .

“Honestly, it’s not the most author-backed role in the film. So taking up such a role and getting appreciations for that, is an amazing moment,” he added.

When asked about why he terms his character least ‘author-backed role’, Shahid said, “I don’t want to get into the details of it. But yes, it was the least known of the three characters (played by Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid). On the basis of my understanding, it was tough to portray this kind of character.”