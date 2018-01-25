MUMBAI: Make way for the second edition of Karan Johar’s one of the most successful flicks, ‘Student of the Year’, which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

‘SOTY 2’, to be directed by Punit malhotra, gets the release date and its but November 23, this year.

Tiger Shroff has been confirmed in the titular role, but the two leading ladies, as said by KJo in his tweet, are still to be announced.

Who is she? Rather, who are they? There have been loads of rumours about the ladies and one of the many names is Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey.

However, the wait for a confirmation will continue, as in the same tweet, the Dharma Productions head honcho said, the leading ladies will be announced next month.

“SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF,” he tweeted.

Alongside, he posted the first look of Tiger and he totally rocks it with that sharp look and perfect abs.