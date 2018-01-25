NEW DELHI: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen in "Manmarziyan", says the film is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "It's a very beautiful mix of Aanand L. Rai's world with Anurag Kashyap's world. That is why I am pretty excited about it."

"It is a typical Anurag Kashyap style of love story, where you do not have black and white characters. Everyone has certain flaws. It is presented by Aanand L. Rai, who is known for these small time town beautiful (stories)," she added.

The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Rai, will go on floors in February. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.