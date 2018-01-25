MUMBAI: After making a brief appearance in the clips during Oscar nominations, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra will be joining the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons.

She will be attending the event on Saturday in New York a day before the annual Grammy Awards ceremony in the capacity of the global brand ambassador of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, read a statement.

The actress, acknowledged in the west for her projects like "Quantico" and "Baywatch", will take part in a series of marketing initiatives including social media and brand awareness events for JBL and Harman Kardon.

As ambassador of these brands, Priyanka will walk the red carpet at the Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's annual Pre-Grammy Gala.

HARMAN is the official sound of the Grammy's and a recipient of three technical awards for its JBL, AKG and Lexicon brands.

"Music brings the world together. It defies boarders, colours and norms, often bridging cultures, genders, and generations," said Priyanka.

"Songs often become symbols of moments throughout our lives, encouraging, inspiring, empowering, and at times, healing us. I've long admired the sophistication of Harman Kardon and vibrant energy of JBL, and am honoured to be collaborating with such iconic brands."

On getting the actress on board, Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer of HARMAN, said: "Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of a barrier-breaking performer, bringing her iconic style and grace to everything that she does, from her award-winning entertainment career to her philanthropic work, and reaching fans all over the world.

"She is a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to working with her to develop innovative and engaging collaborations for our audio brands that are truly unique and first of their kind."

Priyanka has joined a diverse roster of brand ambassadors including Demi Lovato, Quincy Jones and A.R. Rahman.