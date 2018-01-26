NEW DELHI: Looks like Alia Bhatt is in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’, which after facing a lot of protests and controversies, finally made it to the theatres.

In a series of tweets, Alia, gushed about the movie, the cast, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali for bringing the characters to life and thanked the director for such a wonderful experience.

She wrote, “Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films Thank you for this experience.”

Showering praises on Ranveer Singh, she tweeted, “Ranveer Singh you magnificent person! How you’ve done this??? Epic epic epic! Blown me away and how! Pure magic in Padmavat!!!!!! @RanveerOfficial #Padmavat”.

For Deepika, who plays Rani Padmavati in the movie, she wrote, “DP how can a human being look soooooo stunning!!! But what’s even more stunning is your strength and your eyes and everything you did in this film!”

The ‘Udta Punjab’ star, who has worked with Shahid in ‘Shaandar’, had some good words for him too.

“And last but definitely not the least my dear friend @shahidkapoor!!!! How you manage to make every character look like you belong there amazes me. Gave me soo many moments of goose flesh! #Padmaavat,” tweeted Alia.

Meanwhile, on the professional note, Alia is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ alongside Ranveer Singh.