JAIPUR: Critically acclaimed film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj was saddened to see people protesting violently against the film Padmaavat, even after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“As an industry, we are really sad that these things are now being done so aggressively. I hope the states become more powerful to stop the protestors, who even after the Supreme Court’s verdict are taking law in their hands,” Bhardwaj said.

While speaking at the 2018 Jaipur Literature Festival, the ‘Haider’ helmer also shared that the scariest part of all this episode is that these law-breakers are getting away with whatever they are doing.

Bhardwaj noted, “The scariest part of all this is that the protestors are getting away with all they are doing. How will we survive, even if the court’s order is not being followed by these people.”

Bhardwaj’s ‘Haider’ also faced some protests while shooting the film.

The shooting of the film was halted briefly in Zainakadal in Srinagar in January 2014, when a spectator threw coal towards the actors.

A migrant Kashmiri Pandit group also staged protest demonstrations in Jammu for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus by portraying the ancient Sun Temple of Kashmir as "Devil's Den" in the Bismil song.

The movie was released after 41 cuts and went on to win five national awards.