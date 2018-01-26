NEW DELHI: Dinesh Vijan, who is currently working on his production venture "Stree", says actress Shraddha Kapoor has a quirkiness which has not yet been explored.

On casting Shraddha and actor Rajkummar Rao for "Stree", Vijan told IANS: "I wanted to work with Rajkummar for a while and I had met Shraddha on a flight and I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored."

Vijan believes Shraddha will be remembered for her role in "Stree", which is helmed by Amar Kaushik.

"I feel that she was itching to do a comedy for while. And I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic. I feel that with this film she will be remembered," Vijan added.

"Stree" is a horror-comedy. It is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK.

The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal and music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored the album.

For Vijan, "Stree" is a "clutter breaking" genre of horror-comedy.

"This is a pure home bred horror-comedy based on characters. It is based on characters in a small town called Chanderi. It's based on an urban legend. I just these things excited me... With 'Golmaal Again' what it's done it's genre that is waiting to be further explored," he added.

Vijan's next production venture is "Arjun Patiala", a buddy cop film, which also stars Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit will essay the role of a quirky, small-town boy.

