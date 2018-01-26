NEW DELHI: Director-producer Vikram Bhatt is rolling out a new app -- VB Theatre on the Web -- as he looks to ride on the boom in consumption of digital content in India.

But unlike other platforms that levy a monthly fee, VB Theatre will charge viewers Rs 18 per series with each series featuring 12-15 episodes.

The app will be available for download from January 27.

"VB Theatre is like a theatre on the go. What I've done is make each series available individually, for the cost of a vada pav. So one season of a show on the app will cost Rs 18," Bhatt told PTI.

The competition in the Indian video-on-demand space has intensified specially after the launch of Reliance Jio's services that saw data tariffs in the country coming down drastically.

While NetFlix plays in the premium segment, Hotstar and Amazon Prime are also competing aggressively for a share of the customer's viewership.

The segment also includes players like Yupp TV, Hungama and ALT Balaji that are actively expanding their library with original programming to tap into the Indian market.

For Bhatt, digital space is not a new area. In January last year, he had started 'VB on the Web', a YouTube platform to showcase content.

The YouTube channel included shows like Maaya, Tanta and Twisted among others and has over 5.74 lakh subscribers.