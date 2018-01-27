MUMBAI: Actor-producer Anil Kapoor lauded Bobby dedication towards fitness on the actor's birthday on Saturday.

"Happy birthday! Your hard work and dedication towards fitness has paid off immensely! I'm excited for the world to see your new avatar in 'Race 3'! It's a pleasure working with you," Anil tweeted along with Bobby's shirtless image.

Last year, the "Soldier" star had even thanked his "Race 3" co-star Salman Khan for motivating him.

Actor Suniel Shetty also wished the "gentlest soul in the industry a very very happy birthday".

Bobby's "Aashiq" co-star Rahul Dev hoped for happiness, good health and creativity to be his best friends.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan sent out birthday wishes to his friend and an "out and out great guy. Happy birthday Bob".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also said Happy birthday to "one of the nicest peoples in the film industry -- my co-star, my team mate, my friend -- Bobby. Have a stupendous year Bob".

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wished all the best for Bobby's new films.