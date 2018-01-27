MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who was threatened with beheading over her latest film "Padmaavat", is happy and proud as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has raked in Rs 56 crore (nearly $9 million) net in India.

"Padmaavat" registered Rs 5 crore net on Wednesday (paid previews), Rs 19 crore net on opening day on Thursday and Rs 32 crore net on Friday, according to producers Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

"I cannot even begin to express how happy and proud this makes me feel! Thank you for all the love," Deepika, who has delivered blockbusters like "Om Shanti Om", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Chennai Express", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Piku", tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier, Deepika had said that she is not someone who has ever been excited so much about box office numbers but "I have to say that this time I am. I think it's going to be earth-shattering".

The movie, based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's "Padmavat", also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The film, produced by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare and Bhansali, released on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day, amid protests from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which claims the movie distorts facts.

Andhare tweeted: "'Padmaavat' overseas beats 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Dangal' in the US, New Zealand and Germany ... beats 'Baahubali' in Australia. Beats in million of hearts across the world, when will it beat in Gujarat?"