NEW DELHI: Looks like, the hard work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of ‘Padmaavat’ has paid off.

After facing so many controversies and death threats, the period drama has taken the Box Office by storm and raked in Rs 56 crore in three days of its release.

The movie had collected Rs 5 crore on January 24 (paid reviews), Rs 19 crore on Day 1 of the release and managed to earn Rs 32 crore on Friday bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 56 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his Twitter.

Despite ‘Padmaavat’ not releasing in some parts of the country, the film has opened to a phenomenal response at the Box Office.

The movie is also performing well in the overseas markets as the movie earned Rs 4.65 crore in Australia, Rs 2.34 crore in the UK, Rs 76.10 lakh in New Zealand and Rs 52.45 lakh in Germany.

The movie stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role of Rani Padmini. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh portrays Alauddin Khilji, the 13th Century ruler of the Khilji Dynasty.